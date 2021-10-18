Aerospace Fastener Market Size, Key Players, Share and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Aerospace Fastener Market – By Product (Bolts, Nuts, Rivets, Screws, Others), By Material (Aluminum, Titanium, Steel, Others), By Application (Commercial Aviation, Defense), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft) Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Aerospace Fastener Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global aerospace fastener market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Growth in the order intake of new aircraft is anticipated to impel the growth of aerospace fastener market during the forecast period. Apart from this, increase in number of air passengers is resulting in subsequent rise in aircraft which further suggest growth prospects for aerospace fastener in the upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of aerospace fastener market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product
– Bolts
– Nuts
– Rivets
– Screws
– Others
By Material
– Aluminum
– Titanium
– Steel
– Others
By Application
– Commercial Aviation
– Defense
By Aircraft Type
– Narrow Body Aircraft
– Wide Body Aircraft
– Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
– Regional Transport Aircraft
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– B/E Aerospace
– STANLEY Engineered Fastening
– 3V Fasteners Company Inc.
– Alcoa Fastening Systems
– B&B Specialties Inc.
– Arconic
– Lisi Aerospace
– National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
– Precision Castparts Corp.
– TFI Aerospace Corporation
– Other Major & Niche Players.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aerospace Fastener Market
3. Global Aerospace Fastener Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Aerospace Fastener Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Aerospace Fastener Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), (2017-2023)
10. Global Aerospace Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
10.4. Bolts Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Nuts Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Rivets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Screws Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Aerospace Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Material
11.4. Aluminum Aerospace Fastener Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Titanium Aerospace Fastener Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Steel Aerospace Fastener Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Other Materials Aerospace Fastener Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Aerospace Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Commercial Aviation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Defense Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Aerospace Fastener Market Segmentation Analysis, By Aircraft Type
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
13.4. Narrow Body Aircraft Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Wide Body Aircraft Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.6. Very Large Aircraft (VLA) Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.7. Regional Transport Aircraft Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
