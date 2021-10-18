Agritourism Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy.
This report focuses on the global Agritourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agritourism development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
Altour
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Americas Group
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
Mountain Travel Sobek
TUI AG
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travel Group
Butterfield & Robinson
ATG Travel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Very Motivated
Partially Motivated
Accessory
Accidental
Not Motivated
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agritourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agritourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agritourism are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3969568-global-agritourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Agritourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Very Motivated
1.4.3 Partially Motivated
1.4.4 Accessory
1.4.5 Accidental
1.4.6 Not Motivated
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agritourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Below 30 Years
1.5.3 30-40 Years
1.5.4 40-50 Years
1.5.5 Above 50 Years
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
http://heraldkeeper.com/news/agritourism-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025-349752.html
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Agritourism Market Size
2.2 Agritourism Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Agritourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Agritourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Agritourism Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Agritourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Agritourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Agritourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Agritourism Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Agritourism Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Agritourism Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Agritourism Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Agritourism Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Expedia Group
12.1.1 Expedia Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.1.4 Expedia Group Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Expedia Group Recent Development
12.2 Priceline Group
12.2.1 Priceline Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.2.4 Priceline Group Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Priceline Group Recent Development
12.3 China Travel
12.3.1 China Travel Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.3.4 China Travel Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 China Travel Recent Development
12.4 China CYTS Tours Holding
12.4.1 China CYTS Tours Holding Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.4.4 China CYTS Tours Holding Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 China CYTS Tours Holding Recent Development
12.5 American Express Global Business Travel
12.5.1 American Express Global Business Travel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.5.4 American Express Global Business Travel Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 American Express Global Business Travel Recent Development
12.6 Carlson Wagonlit Travel
12.6.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.6.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development
12.7 BCD Travel
12.7.1 BCD Travel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.7.4 BCD Travel Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 BCD Travel Recent Development
12.8 HRG North America
12.8.1 HRG North America Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.8.4 HRG North America Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 HRG North America Recent Development
12.9 Travel Leaders Group
12.9.1 Travel Leaders Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.9.4 Travel Leaders Group Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Travel Leaders Group Recent Development
12.10 Fareportal/Travelong
12.10.1 Fareportal/Travelong Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Agritourism Introduction
12.10.4 Fareportal/Travelong Revenue in Agritourism Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Fareportal/Travelong Recent Development
12.11 AAA Travel
12.12 Corporate Travel Management
12.13 Travel and Transport
12.14 Altour
12.15 Direct Travel
12.16 World Travel Inc.
12.17 Omega World Travel
12.18 Frosch
12.19 JTB Americas Group
12.20 Ovation Travel Group
12.21 World Travel Holdings
12.22 Mountain Travel Sobek
12.23 TUI AG
12.24 Natural Habitat Adventures
12.25 Abercrombie & Kent Group
12.26 InnerAsia Travel Group
12.27 Butterfield & Robinson
12.28 ATG Travel
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3969568-global-agritourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)