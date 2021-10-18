Air Traffic Control Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Top Competitors ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, BAE Systems, HARRIS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A. and LEONARDO S.P.A

The Insight Partners syndicated research service provides complete solution to the client requirements through their experienced analyst team. Air Traffic Control Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

With the increasing number of airports, the need for efficient airport traffic management solutions is also growing. Due to the growing number of airplanes, airport management authorities have started to deploy air traffic management solutions to manage air traffic efficiently. The increasing number of airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. Asia Pacific air traffic control market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the construction of new airports in the region.

Increasing, investments in airports, modernization of airports, and increasing adoption of airport management systems by airports to efficiently manage the traffic are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. However, the high cost of solutions and stringent rules and regulations are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market. The advent of satellite-based ATC is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the air traffic control market to provide technologically advanced solutions and gain a broader customer base.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

2.BAE Systems plc

3.HARRIS CORPORATION

4.HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

5.INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

6.LEONARDO S.P.A

7.LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

8.NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

9.RAYTHEON COMPANY

10.THALES GROUP

The global air traffic control market is segmented on the basis of component, center, end-user, and application. Based on component, the market is hardware and software. On the basis of the center, the market is segmented as Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Flight Service Station (FSS), and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACN). On the basis of application the market is segmented as Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented in to defense and commercial.

The Air Traffic Control Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Air Traffic Control Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

