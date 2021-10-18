Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market in Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Grow Exponentially by 2025

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market analysis mainly introduces the changing market dynamics in terms of covering all details inside analysis and opinion, volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and their price change details, cost/revenue structure. Additionally, the analysis offers a detailed breakdown of key market growth drivers and limitation along with impact analysis of the same.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the application specific integrated circuit market over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers. The growth in technological transformation in consumer electronics & automotive industries in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea is expected to propel the growth of the application specific integrated circuit market in the region. The technological advancements & innovations in devices including smartphones, wireless headphones, speakers, and household appliances are growing the incorporation of modern IC chips in the systems. Moreover, the increasing population rate and the growing disposable income in these countries will result in the rapid upgrading of consumer electronics in the region, driving the growth of the market.

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-toc/upcoming/3350

The rise in technological advancements & innovations in consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops will result in high demand for modern IC chips, accelerating application specific integrated circuit market growth. It offers several advantages including low power consumption, IP security, small size, and higher bandwidth, leading to an increased adoption of the component in the consumer electronics industry. Several manufacturers in the ASIC market are engaged in developing & designing customized ICs based on their client requirements.

The growth prospects of IoT, machine learning, blockchain, and big data analytics is projected to drive the application specific integrated circuit market demand. These components are being widely used in data center facilities, public clouds, and connected devices that enable the organizational data to move faster across the IT network. The enterprises are integrating these components to support the functioning of modern technologies in devices, resulting in operational cost savings and improved innovations.

For instance, in July 2018, Google announced the launch of its cloud Tensor Processing Units (TPU), a custom-developed ASIC that is designed to accelerate machine learning workloads. Moreover, integrating these IoT devices with these components will enhance the functionality and offer greater design flexibility, generating further growth opportunities in the application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market.

Browse Complete Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/application-specific-integrated-circuit-asic-market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the application specific integrated circuit market over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers. The growth in technological transformation in consumer electronics & automotive industries in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea is expected to propel the growth of the application specific integrated circuit market in the region. The technological advancements & innovations in devices including smartphones, wireless headphones, speakers, and household appliances are growing the incorporation of modern IC chips in the systems.

Players in the application specific integrated circuit market include Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V. These manufacturers are focusing on product launches, collaborations, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to compete in the market.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.