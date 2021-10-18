Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Share 2019Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

The Global Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market report covers total market for Asia-Pacific Elastomers has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Asia-Pacific Elastomers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Asia-Pacific Elastomers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific Elastomers include

BASF SE, Bayer MS, DowDuPont, Huntsman Corp., Chemtura Corp., Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon, Lyondell Basell, Ineos Olefins & Polymers, Total Petrochemicals, Akzonobel N.V., ExxonMobil Chemical Co., Afton Chemical Corporation, Braskem SA, Innospec Inc., Cummins Inc. , Total S.A., Evonik Industries, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LyondellBasell, SABIC , SIBUR , Wanhua Industrial Group, Schulman (A.) Incorporated, PolyOne Corporation, Royal DSM, Dynasol, Dushanzi

The Asia-Pacific elastomers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), owing to the increasing automotive production in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. Among the elastomers, the thermoplastic elastomers (TPU) are expected to show more growth relatively, mainly due to the diverse range of its applications and increasing R&D efforts.

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

The growing demand from the automotive industry is the main driver for the elastomers market. Among elastomers, thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) are extensively used in the automotive industry. TPEs are not only cheaper than metals but also help to make automobiles more energy-efficient by reducing the weight. The light weight of TPE (special plastics) helps in making more fuel-efficient vehicles. Every 10% reduction in vehicle weight is estimated to result in a 5-7% reduction in fuel usage. Lightweight automobiles are witnessing huge demand, driven by the growing consumer preference for high-quality and fuel-efficient automobiles, thus increasing the utilization of TPE resins for manufacturing automobiles.

Rising Usage in Electronics Sector

Elastomers are being excessively used in most of the consumer electronic devices, industrial electronic applications, household, and food handling appliances in the form of composites, such as TPE, glass-reinforced, carbon fiber-reinforced, and stainless steel fiber-reinforced, and others, with enhanced impact and flame resistance. China’s electrical & electronics industry has recorded stupendous growth during the recent decade, primarily owing to the growing demand from consumer/household electronic appliances. The market for laptops, smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. has grown over the years, thus, the market for elastomers is expected to augment during the forecast period.

China to Lead the Market

China is the most attractive market for elastomers in the world and will be the principal driver for the Asia-Pacific elastomers market demand by 2023. China’s geographic location provides easy access to industrial good markets in neighboring countries, as well as other countries, making it a major access point for manufacturers and suppliers. This has made China the largest manufacturing country in the world. Apart from the automotive sector, construction is the major contributor to the GDP of China and this sector is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, thus driving the elastomers market.

Notable Developments

March 2017: ContiTech opens new plant for coated fabrics in China.

July 2017: ExxonMobil to start up elastomer plant in Singapore in 2017.

Major Players: BASF SE, DowDupont, Akzonobel N.V., Lyondell Basell, and Mitsui Chemicals, among others.

Asia-Pacific Elastomers Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Asia-Pacific Elastomers industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Asia-Pacific Elastomers production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

