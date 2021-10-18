Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market will register a CAGR of above 5% by during forecast period, Says Allied Market Research

Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market is expected to garner $1.5 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5% during the period 2015-2020. Presently, aquaculture application segment accounts for about 2/3rd of the Asia Pacific fish oil market revenue. China would continue to consolidate its leading position due to a high concentration of the aquaculture industry.

Download Request Sample @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1179

Top Market Players are: Copeinca AS, Pesquera Diamante S.A, Corpesca SA, TripleNine, Omega Protein Corporation, Arbee and Mukka Sea Foods Industries.

Aquaculture application segment consumes about 5/7th of the APAC fish oil market. More than 80% of the fish oil is consumed by the aquaculture industry in China, and similar trend is observed across Vietnam and Indonesia as well. Supplements & functional food forms the second largest fish oil consumer segment and would emerge as one of the fastest growing segments over the forecast period. Japan held 2/3rd of the fish oil consumed in supplement and functional food application market.

A significant rise in health concerns among Japans geriatric population, fuels a demand of nutritional and pharmaceutical grade fish oil in Asia Pacific region.

Key Findings of Asia-Pacific Fish Oil Market:

Over the forecast period, supplement & functional foods and pharmaceuticals would emerge as the most lucrative fish oil application segments

3/5th of the Asia Pacific fish oil market is captured by China and Japan collectively

Most of the fish oil consumed in Asia is produced from Anchovies

Salmon and Trout are the two fish species that consumes the largest volume of aqua grade fish oil

Vietnam is among the top crude fish oil suppliers to China

Aquaculture and supplement & functional food are considered as the most attractive segment for investors in Asia pacific fish oil market

Make an Enquiry before Buy @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1179

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

[email protected]