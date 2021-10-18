Automotive Coolant Market is Expected Highest CAGR of 7.65% in a Global Forecast, Size, Research Methodology, Top Companies Overview, Business Opportunities and Challenges by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global automotive coolant market has experienced a remarkable growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the global market will retain the growth status during the forecast period. As per MRFR analysis, the global automotive coolant market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~7.65% during the forecast period.

The global automotive coolant market has been largely influenced by the growth in the number of passenger cars and trucks, and government initiatives on reducing vehicles emissions. Additionally, the stringent regulatory framework with respect to antifreeze disposal & recycling by the government, has propelled the manufacturers to adopt coolants in automotive industry.

Global Key Players:

Total S.A

Castrol Limited

Exxon Mobil Corp

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Sinopec Lubricant Company

Ashland

Sinclair Oil Corporation

Havoline

Chevron Corporation

British Petroleum

Market Research Analysis

Based on regions, the global automotive coolant market has been divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia consume the highest number of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. As a result, the demand of coolants is very high in these counties. North America is the second leading region for automotive coolants. Presence of a large number of manufacturers and growing registration of new vehicles have driven the market. In Europe, it has been observed that, there has been a rise in the sales of new vehicles and used vehicles, which has augmented the demand for automotive coolants. Germany, UK and France are the leading countries in Europe, which have fuelled the growth of the market in Europe.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Coolant Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Coolant market by product type, technology, vehicle type, end market and regions.

By Product Type

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

By Technology

Inorganic Acid

Organic Acid

Hybrid Organic Acid

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By End Market

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

