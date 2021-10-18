Automotive Engine Mount Market Share 2019Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

The Global Automotive Engine Mount Market report covers total market for Automotive Engine Mount has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Engine Mount market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An engine mount is the part of a vehicle, which grips the engine in its place. Apart from holding the engine in its place, the engine mount also plays the vital function of damping the vibrations of the engines. Some engine mounts contain a fluid to dampen engine vibrations. Thereby, a liquid-filled engine mount can act as a shock absorber. Additionally, vehicles can be equipped with vacuum-controlled engine mounts in cases where the dampening of the engine vibrations is to be controlled. For instance, in the case of sports cars, it is necessary that the engine vibrations do not transfer to the vehicle body. Growing awareness among customers regarding the need to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles, by reducing vehicle emissions, is anticipated to fuel the automotive engine mount market. Rapid technological innovations being carried out by the vehicle manufacturers for developing materials that provide a better damping effect is further expected to boost the automotive engine mount market during the forecast period.

Latest Automotive Engine Mount Market Insights

A couple of years back, Hans-Juergen Karkosch, Conti Tech Vibration and Control, and Holger Klink, BASF, launched heavy duty lightweight composite engine mounts and cross members. Most of the engine mounts are made of Aluminium. Manufacturers have started replacing engine mounts with a lightweight material of 50% glass fiber and rubber modified polyamide (PA). Major manufacturers are investing in the advancement of sports vehicles to provide technologically advanced engine mounts that can offer maximum vibration damping, which is very essential in cases of high-performance vehicles, such as sports vehicles, which in turn, is anticipated to further propel the automotive engine mount market. For instance, Continental AG, a leading manufacturer of engine mounts, has recently started the production of electronically switchable engine mounts, primarily for sports vehicles. Also, BWI Group has launched a new adaptive engine mount technology. This technology combines effective control of powertrain motion with good attenuation of noise and vibration, simultaneously improving the vehicle stability and interior refinement.

Automotive Engine Mount Market – Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the automotive engine mount market over the forecast period, because of the rapidly expanding automotive industry in the region and the increasing efforts in boosting its growth. The efforts are being undertaken by the OEMs, who have a strong manufacturing footprint in the few potential regional markets of the Asia-Pacific, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe is anticipated to be the next primary market for automotive engine mounts, regarding volume and value demand over the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to remain as a dynamic hotspot for research and development since Europe is a base for crucial technology leaders in the automotive market. The United States is expected to account for a significant share of the demand in the North American automotive mount market during the coming years.

Key Developments in the Automotive Engine Mount Market

May 2018: ContiTech announced its plan to expand its hose production in China. The investment, at an unspecified location, will focus on the local production of automotive hoses as well as environmentally friendly surface materials for the Chinese market

May 2018: Ascend Performance Materials challenged the temperature limits of polyamide 66. The latest engine mount design employs hollow glass-reinforced PA 66 components containing an aqueous fluid that absorbs vibrations instead of the traditional design of rubber engine mounts.

Automotive Engine Mount Market Major Players: Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd, Vibracoustic GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Kurashikikako (Dalian) Co. Ltd among others.

Automotive Engine Mount Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Automotive Engine Mount industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Automotive Engine Mount production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

