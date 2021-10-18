Automotive Software Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025
Global Automotive Software Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Automotive Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
In this report, automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.
In this report, automotive software contains Dealer Management System (DMS), F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory solutions, Digital Marketing Solution and other software.
Automotive software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, automotive software market will keep in rapid development.
Viewed from the supply side, there are many companies in the market.
Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for automotive software product is growing. USA occupies about 60% market share, Asia market is growing in recent years.
To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, automotive software market will be a market of fierce competition.
In 2018, the global Automotive Software market size was 8660 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CDK Global
Cox Automotive
Reynolds and Reynolds
Dealertrack
Dominion Enterprise
Wipro Limited
Infomedia
TitleTec
Epicor
Auto – IT
MAM Software
Internet Brands
NEC
ARI
Auto/Mate
RouteOne
WHI Solutions
Yonyou
Shenzhen Lianyou
Kingdee
Qiming Information
Checking – On – Tech
Guangzhou Surpass
Shoujia Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dealer Management System
F&I Solution
Electronic Vehicle Registration
Inventory Solutions
Digital Marketing Solution
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturer Retail Store
Automotive Dealer
Automotive Repair Store
Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
