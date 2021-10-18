Automotive Upholstery Market Size 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

The Global Automotive Upholstery Market report covers total market for Automotive Upholstery has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Upholstery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Automotive Upholstery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Automotive Upholstery include

CMI Enterprises, Faurecia, Adient, IMS Nonwoven, Katzkin, Naugahyde, Seirin, The Woodbridge Group, Toyota Boshoku, Eagle Ottawa LLC

The global automotive upholstery market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.92% during forecast period, 2018-2023. Leather upholstery and vinyl upholstery will see the highest rates of growth during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Comprehensive Interiors

Automotive upholstery plays a vital part of the interiors, both in the line fit and retrofit market, where seats alone accounted for 5% of the vehicle’s cost and 6% of its weight. Car buyers, especially in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are very particular about the interiors of the vehicle. They demand relatively better quality of upholstery than their European counterparts. This trend will propel the growth of the premium upholstery market. In addition, super luxury cars sales across the globe in 2016 has increased to 15.9% on 2015 which has majorly fueled by the United States and followed by UK and China.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, and India, is currently the largest market for automotive upholstery and is expected to lead the growth in the forecast period.

Customization in the Upholstery, Expanded Aftermarket Share

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to register faster growth than the aftermarket but the aftermarket suppliers will see an expansion of the market. Factors such as the greater customization trends, rising mechatronics in automotive upholstery design, and rise in the affordability range from buyers significantly contributed to aftermarket share of about 30% of the automotive upholstery market. The average cost of vehicles is increasing gradually in the Asia-Pacific region and this will boost the market for the original equipment manufacturers.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In 2016: Faurecia’s Cover Carving Techology for automotive seats, has won the Automotive News PACE Award. The technology was successful in cutting the tooling costs by 80% and is 50% lighter when compared to a plastic back panel.

• In 2016: Mercedes-Benz banged first in the global luxury brand sales pushing back BMW and Audi, where the Mercedes-Benz models majorly supplied with standard Tunja fabric for Upholstery.

Major Players: FAURECIA, JOHNSON CONTROLS, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, KATZKIN amongst others.

Automotive Upholstery Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Automotive Upholstery industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Automotive Upholstery production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

