Backpack Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Backpack market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Backpack market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Backpack in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Backpack in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Backpack market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Backpack market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Arc’teryx Equipment

Kelty

Marmot Mountain

Mountain Hardwear

Sierra Designs

AMG Group

Deuter Sports

Gelert

Gregory Mountain Products

High Sierra

Osprey Packs

The North Face

Wildcraft

Market size by Product

15-35 Liters Capacity

36-60 Liters Capacity

Above 60 Liters Capacity

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Backpack market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Backpack market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Backpack companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Backpack submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Backpack are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Backpack market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3631660-global-backpack-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Backpack Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Backpack Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 15-35 Liters Capacity

1.4.3 36-60 Liters Capacity

1.4.4 Above 60 Liters Capacity

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Backpack Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Backpack Market Size

2.1.1 Global Backpack Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Backpack Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Backpack Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Backpack Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Backpack Revenue by Regions

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/backpack-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025-351735.html

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Backpack Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Backpack Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Backpack Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Backpack Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Backpack Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Backpack Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Backpack Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Backpack Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Backpack Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Backpack Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Backpack Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Backpack Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Backpack Sales by Product

4.2 Global Backpack Revenue by Product

4.3 Backpack Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Backpack Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arc’teryx Equipment

11.1.1 Arc’teryx Equipment Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Arc’teryx Equipment Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Arc’teryx Equipment Backpack Products Offered

11.1.5 Arc’teryx Equipment Recent Development

11.2 Kelty

11.2.1 Kelty Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Kelty Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Kelty Backpack Products Offered

11.2.5 Kelty Recent Development

11.3 Marmot Mountain

11.3.1 Marmot Mountain Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Marmot Mountain Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Marmot Mountain Backpack Products Offered

11.3.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Development

11.4 Mountain Hardwear

11.4.1 Mountain Hardwear Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Mountain Hardwear Backpack Products Offered

11.4.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

11.5 Sierra Designs

11.5.1 Sierra Designs Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Sierra Designs Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Sierra Designs Backpack Products Offered

11.5.5 Sierra Designs Recent Development

11.6 AMG Group

11.6.1 AMG Group Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 AMG Group Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 AMG Group Backpack Products Offered

11.6.5 AMG Group Recent Development

11.7 Deuter Sports

11.7.1 Deuter Sports Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Deuter Sports Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Deuter Sports Backpack Products Offered

11.7.5 Deuter Sports Recent Development

11.8 Gelert

11.8.1 Gelert Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Gelert Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Gelert Backpack Products Offered

11.8.5 Gelert Recent Development

11.9 Gregory Mountain Products

11.9.1 Gregory Mountain Products Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Gregory Mountain Products Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Gregory Mountain Products Backpack Products Offered

11.9.5 Gregory Mountain Products Recent Development

11.10 High Sierra

11.10.1 High Sierra Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 High Sierra Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 High Sierra Backpack Products Offered

11.10.5 High Sierra Recent Development

11.11 Osprey Packs

11.12 The North Face

11.13 Wildcraft

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3631660-global-backpack-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)