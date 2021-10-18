Barrier Films Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

Barrier Films Market will grow owing to the drivers such as the need of longer shelf life of food products, customer attractive packaging. Barrier films’ demand from the electronics industry will further drive the growth of the market. Barrier films’ susceptibility to Degradation may hinder the growth of the market up to a certain extent. However, the emergence of biodegradable barrier films will attract opportunities for the barrier films market.

Barrier films are single-layer or multi-layer flexible films used for permeation barrier in the packaging of products. These barrier films are also coated with resins to obtain desired results. Barrier films protect the product packaging from permeation of oxygen, carbon dioxide, moisture, etc. These barrier films are used to safeguard food from the loss of nutrients properties such as taste, aroma, texture, and color, etc. Quality of the barrier films depends on the permeability of the films’ layers. Materials such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), etc. are used in making of barrier films. Barrier films are used in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Key Players: Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Cosmo Films Ltd., Dupont Teijin Films, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., Sealed Air, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Uflex Ltd.

