Body Armor Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 – 3M (Ceredyne), ArmorSource, BAE Systems, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), EnGarde Body Armor, Honeywell International, Point Blank Enterprises, PT Armor, Safariland

The “Global Body Armor Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of body armor market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global body armor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading body armor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Body Armor Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Growing terrorism and hostile activities globally, the military sector is procuring a huge number of body armors, which is the prime driver of the body armor market. Along with that rising demand for liquid body armor and dragon skin body armor is also driving the market. Additionally, advancement in manufacturing body armor using nanotechnology material and fiber for lightweight and flexible armor is creating an opportunity for the body armor market.

Leading Key Players:

3M (Ceredyne)

ArmorSource LLC

BAE Systems

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

EnGarde Body Armor

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

PT Armor Inc

Safariland LLC

U.S. Armor Corporation.

The global body armor market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type the market is segmented as soft and hard armor, clothing, and helmet. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into military and law-enforcement.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global body armor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The body armor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting body armor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the body armor market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the body armor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from body armor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for body armor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the body armor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key body armor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Reasons to Buy the Report: