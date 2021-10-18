Border Security Market 2019: Analysis By Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience And Forecast To 2024
Border Security market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant's, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues. The report Border Security Market provides market intelligence on the different segments of the Aerospace & Defense category.
Border Security market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company; the top players including
About Border Security Market:
The border security market is anticipated to reach USD 27.45 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.04%, during the forecast period. The rising geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts are driving the demand for advanced border security solutions, worldwide.The increasing procurement of surveillance aircraft, patrol aircraft, ground attack helicopter, transport helicopters, amphibious aircraft, marine vessels, and submarines for border security are also expected to drive the growth of the border security market during the forecast period.Modernization of the existing border security infrastructure is also providing new market opportunities for the border security market.
Scope of the Report:
The global border security market is defined as the revenue from products that are employed for the purpose of securing borders.
Key Questions Answered in the Border Security Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate of Border Security market in 2024?
- What are the key features driving the global Border Security market?
- Who are the key vendors in Border Security market space?
- What are the opportunities, threats, and overview of the Border Security market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Border Security?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Border Security industry?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Border Security market?
Research objectives of Border Security Market Report:
- To analyze the global Border Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data, and forecast 2018 to 2024.
- To recognize the structure of Border Security market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- Focuses on the key global Border Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.
- To analyze the Border Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share full information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Border Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, new entrants, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.
- The Border Security market has a tactical profile of key players and comprehensively analyze in their growth strategies.
Border Security Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report: Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.
United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Table of Content:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Platform
5.1.1 Land-based
5.1.2 Air-based
5.1.3 Sea-based
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 South America
5.2.2.1 Brazil
5.2.2.2 Argentina
5.2.2.3 Rest of South America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.4 Iran
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.2 Airbus SE
6.4.3 The Boeing Company
6.4.4 Cobham PLC
6.4.5 Raytheon Company
6.4.6 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.7 General Atomics
6.4.8 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.9 Saab AB
6.4.10 Moog Inc.
6.4.11 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd
6.4.12 Thales SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
