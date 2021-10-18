Brazil Food Ingredient Sales Market Status – Size, Top Companies, Annual Forecast 2019-2024

Brazil Food Ingredient Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Brazil Food Ingredient market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues. The report Brazil Food Ingredient Market provides market intelligence on the different segments of the Food & Beverage category.

Brazil Food Ingredient market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company; the top players including

About Brazil Food Ingredient Market:

The Brazilian food ingredients market was valued at USD 17.43 billion and is estimated to be worth USD 23.65 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Food ingredients are added to a variety of food products to perform various functions, such as improving overall safety and effectiveness, maintaining the nutritional value of food products, and improving taste, texture, and appearance of the final food product. The demand for synthetic food ingredients from Brazil and other South American countries is declining significantly, as consumers are adopting plant-based food ingredients. Brazilian consumers, especially the millennials, are adopting a healthier and active lifestyle, and thus, there is a significant shift in food preferences, from junk food to more natural and healthier food choices. Consumers are following the labels to get information regarding calories, total fat, cholesterol, sugar, proteins, preservatives, carbohydrate, gluten, and sodium.

Scope of the Report:

Brazil is one of the largest countries in the South America region, with natural and organic food products gaining prominence the country. There is a high consumer demand for ingredients, such as fibers, whole grains, dairy ingredients, and proteins among others, as they address specific health concerns, including immune and digestive health.

Brazil Food Ingredient Market's Top Regions Covers in this Report:

United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Ancient Grains and Seeds

5.1.2 Nuts

5.1.3 Seasoning and Spices

5.1.4 Sweeteners and Sweetening Solutions

5.1.5 Edible Oils

5.1.6 Dried Fruits and Vegetables

5.1.7 Proteins

5.1.8 Acidulates and Emulsifiers

5.1.9 Flavors, Flavor Enhancers, and Colorants

5.1.10 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Bakery

5.2.2 Confectionery

5.2.3 Dairy

5.2.4 Snacks and Savory

5.2.5 Meat and Meat Products

5.2.6 Other Applications

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Olam International

6.3.2 Cargill Incorporated

6.3.3 Koninklijke DSM NV

6.3.4 AAK AB

6.3.5 Sensient Technologies

6.3.6 Du Pont

6.3.7 Ingredion Inc.

6.3.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company�

6.3.9 Kerry

6.3.10 Tate & Lyle

6.3.11 Associated British Foods PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

