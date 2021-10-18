Bursitis Treatment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Bursitis is a swelling or inflammation of the bursa – a sac filled with a lubricating fluid and located between the tissues such as bone, skin, tendons and muscles. Lubricating fluid helps in reducing the friction, rubbing and irritation upon movement of a joint. Bursitis affects mainly elbow, hip, shoulder, knee and Achilles tendon. The most common symptoms of bursitis are pain, swelling and stiffness in affected area. Sudden or severe pain may gradually build up, if there is a presence of calcium deposits. Bursitis is commonly caused by the repetitive trauma of injuries on the affected area. Improper posture at home, work and poor stretching before exercise also lead to bursitis. A poorly or an abnormal placed bone or joint can put extra stress on a bursa sac, causing bursitis. Infection from other conditions such as thyroid disorder gout, or unusual medication reactions also increase a person’s risk for bursitis. Sometimes an infection can sometimes lead to inflammation of a bursa. In adults bursitis is very common especially those over 40 years of age. There are number of ways for bursitis treatment like resting the injured area, icing the area, avoiding activities that aggravate the problem, taking over the counter anti-inflammatory medicines and many more. Surgery may be an option when bursitis does not respond to the other treatment options but it is rarely needed.

Bursitis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global bursitis treatment market is driven by the increasing geriatric population highly prone to the bone injury. Another factor which can influence the growth of global bursitis market can be rising number of sports related injuries. Moreover, increasing incidence of elbow joint pain and R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies etc. are the factors which are driving the global bursitis market. However, lack of awareness towards bursitis treatment options, low treatment rate due to absence of signs and symptoms of bursitis are some factors limiting the growth of global bursitis treatment market.

Bursitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global bursitis treatment market is classified on the basis of medical treatment, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of treatment global bursitis treatment market can be segmented as: Corticosteroids Dexamethasone Prednisone Antibiotic Flucloxacillin Erythromycin Clarithromycin Analgesics (NSAIDs) Others

On the basis of route of administration, global bursitis treatment market can be segmented as: Oral Topical

On the basis of distribution channel global bursitis treatment market can be segmented as: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Stores



Bursitis Treatment Market: Overview

Based on treatment type, the global bursitis treatment market is segmented into corticosteroids, antibiotic, Analgesics and others. Based on route of administration, the global bursitis treatment market is segmented into oral and tropical. Generally the tropical medications are prescribed as they can be directly applied to the affected area and provide early relief of symptoms. Based on distribution channel, the global bursitis treatment market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and drug stores. Hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum share in the market due to the increase in prescription of anti-inflammatory drugs for bursitis treatment.

Bursitis Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global bursitis treatment market has been segmented into regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to remain dominant market for bursitis treatment due to a large number of established research organizations, advanced health care facilities and ongoing clinical researches on bursitis treatment. Europe region is expected to be the second largest bursitis treatment market due to easy availability of reimbursement. Asia Pacific bursitis market is expected to grow at considerable rate due to increasing healthcare spending and rise in disposable income.

Bursitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global bursitis treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Crecent Therapeutics Limited, Arinna Lifesciences Private Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc, LUPIN Limited, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), Perrigo Company plc, Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. etc. among others.

