Ceramic Filters Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Corning, Haldor Topsoe, Unifrax, Veolia

Ceramic Filters Market 2018

Ceramic filters are made of porous ceramic materials. These filters are mainly of two types, water filters and air filters. Ceramic water filters effectively filter out dust, bacteria, pathogens, and debris with the help of numerous small pores present on them. Ceramic filters can be treated with several materials such as silver, activated carbon, titanium dioxide, and other materials that help kill or incapacitate bacteria and prevent the growth of various pathogens.

The analysts forecast the global ceramic filters market to grow at a CAGR of 13.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ceramic filters market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Ceramic Filters Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ceramic Filters Company

• Corning

• Doulton Water Filters

• Haldor Topsoe

• Unifrax

• Veolia

Market driver

• Favorable regulatory scenario

