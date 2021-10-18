Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth at a CAGR of 21.7% by 2022

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market is expected to garner $734 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. The Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles possess nanoscale dimensions ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. They occur naturally, or can be engineered with specific properties, such as size, shape, surface, and chemistry. They have better strength, resistivity, conductivity, and optical absorption compared to the atoms. Relative-surface area is one of the key factors that enhances the properties of cerium oxide nanoparticle. The demand for cerium oxide nanoparticle has increased across diverse industry applications owing to their exceptional physio-chemical properties, which enhances the performance of the end product.

The cerium oxide nanoparticles manufacturers either use in-house materials or buy from raw material suppliers to process them. Major companies that manufacture cerium oxide nanoparticles are Meliorum Technologies, Inc., Strem Chemicals, Inc., PlasmaChem GmbH, Skyspring Nanomaterials Inc., Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Inframat Advanced Materials, American Elements and Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., and NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc. etc.

Other players in the value chain include Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres Co. Ltd., Ionic Liquids Technologies Inc., Chengdu Alpha Nano Technology Co., Ltd. and Nanocerox, Inc.

Growth in investment towards research and development, penetration of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various application industries, and excellent physio-chemical properties of cerium oxide nanoparticles drive its demand in various applications. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are usually added in small quantities to improve the performance of the end-product. However, factors such as toxicity at higher concentration may hamper the market growth. Currently, the polishing, energy storage, catalyst, biomedical and personal care & cosmetics are the major application market for cerium oxide nanoparticles. The demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles witnesses significant growth in all the regions, due to its significant physio-chemical properties and opportunities that create for all players in the industry.

The report focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various industries such as polishing, energy, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and others. Moreover, it analyzes the extent of applications for cerium oxide nanoparticles in different geographies and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing government regulations & policies, thereby further increases consumer acceptance in that region. The market provided is based on the demand or consumption quantity across various applications at country level. Further, by conducting bottom-up approach and considering price trends the market value and volumes were derived.

Rise in application scope and demand from various end-user industries, funding support from government, and drop in cerium oxide nanoparticles prices are key factors driving the market growth. Typically, cerium oxide nanoparticles are added in small quantities to improve the product performance. However, stringent environmental regulations and high manufacturing cost of cerium oxide nanoparticles may hamper its market growth. Currently, it is utilized majorly by polishing, energy storage, catalyst, biomedical and personal care & cosmetic products application segments.

