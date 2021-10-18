Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Expected to Reach $2,659 Million, Globally, By 2022

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2,659 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016-2022.



Increase in adoption of chemotherapeutic drugs is directly linked to the growth of the CINV drugs market. It is estimated that in 2016, approximately 1.6 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed with breast, lung, and bronchus cancer. It is observed that approximately 35% of patients experienced nausea within 24 hours of chemotherapy, while 54% suffered from nausea and 34% experienced vomiting after 24 hours.

Growth in number of patients undergoing chemotherapy drugs treatment and introduction of new drug delivery methods to improve patient compliance are the major factors that significantly impact the growth of the CINV market. At present, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the R&D of CINV drugs to offer better chemotherapy drugs and increase their market share.

According to Sriram Radhakrishnan (Team Lead, Healthcare Research) at Allied Market Research, The needle free, painless, and cost-effective transdermal delivery system is expected to witness increase in demand in global CINV market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE CINV MARKET STUDY

The Aloxi segment generated highest revenue in the global market in 2015, accounting for over half of the total market.

The Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC segment is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The North American market has witnessed a significant growth in the recent years. Presently, it is the largest regional market for CINV drugs and an its market share is anticipated by 2022. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increase in number of cancer population, high incidences of gastroenteritis and other diseases that lead to nausea and vomiting. This region boosts up the demand for antiemetic drug due to growth in demand for CINV drugs and is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Partnership and collaboration is the key strategy adopted by companies to strengthen their position in the market. The key major players in the global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Tesaro, Inc.

