Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024
computer assisted coding system (CACS) is software that analyzes healthcare documents and produces appropriate medical codes for specific phrases and terms within the document.— A
CAC does not eliminate the need for medical-coding professionals to be involved in the coding process, but it can make them more productive and accurate.
In 2018, the global Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M Health Information Systems
OptumInsight
McKesson
Nuance Communications
Cerner
Dolbey Systems
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CAC Software
CAC Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Medical Centers
Physicians
Other Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer Assisted Coding (CAC) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
