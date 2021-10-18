Construction Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Construction chemicals are a type of specialty chemicals used during the course of construction. These chemicals impart additional protection to structures such as residential buildings, industrial structures, dams, and bridge against environmental conditions, structural life, and to minimize the amount of raw material required. China has emerged as the leading market for construction chemicals since 2000, globally.

The analysts forecast the global construction chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction chemicals market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of construction chemicals.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Construction Chemicals Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• Mapei

• RPM

• Sika

• W. R. Grace & Co.

Other prominent vendors

• 3M

• Adcon

• Albemarle

• Arkema

• Ashland

• Dow Chemicals

• Fosroc

• Pidilite

• Selena

• Terraco

• Tremco

Market driver

• Growing urbanization and infrastructure investment

Market challenge

• Less acceptance in developing nations

Market trend

• Shift of North American chemical plants toward shale gas as raw material

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global construction chemicals market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global construction chemicals market by product type

• Global construction chemicals market for protective coatings

• Global construction chemicals market for adhesives and sealants

• Global construction chemicals market for concrete admixtures

• Global construction chemicals market for asphalt additives

• Global construction chemicals market for flame retardants

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global construction chemicals market by geography

• Construction chemicals market in APAC

• Construction chemicals market in EMEA

• Construction chemicals market in Americas

PART 08: Market drivers

• Growing urbanization and infrastructure investment

• Recovery of global housing market

• Use of emerging technologies in favor of the market growth

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Less acceptance in developing nations

• Declining preference for solvent-based coatings

• Fluctuating raw material prices

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increase in demand for eco-friendly products

• Shift of North American chemical plants toward shale gas as raw material

• Emerging new applications areas

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• BASF

• Mapei

• RPM International

• Sika

• W. R. Grace & Co.

Continued…..

