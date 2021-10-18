Deception Technology Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate till 2024
The “Deception Technology Market” Report 2019-2024 has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. Deception Technology Market reports offers detailed assessment of the Deception Technology including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, market landscape, opportunities and competitor strategies.
Market Overview:
Deception Technology Market Covers the Following Manufacturers:
Key Market Trends:
Medical Sector to Witness High Growth
– Advancement in technology has led to the usage of digital technologies in the healthcare sector, which is used to develop an end-user experience. With the generation of huge patient data and medical records, it is very important to secure the data which is driving the market studied in this sector.
– Despite the high level of threats, in the healthcare sector, the security, in terms of cybersecurity and other breaches, is still underrated, and the industry hasn’t been proactive in securing their data with the new technologies.
– The growing number of cyber attacks in the healthcare sector, and a large number of stolen record alerts being detected by the different external sources, this factor is the primary driver of the market for deception technology.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– North America is the largest region for the deception technologies, as the region has a high demand for protection and control systems against cybercrimes. Also, the region has the highest adoption rate of IoT technologies leading to a growing need for data security.
– Moreover, with the growing number of data centers in North America due to increased research and development activities are also allowing the deception technology market to grow. The industrial sector also has stringent security policies for the safety of intellectual property, and as the industrial sector grows, it increases the demand for deception technology.
– With the availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, high frequency of cyber-attacks, and increased adoption of connected technologies are expected to drive the growth of the deception technology market in the North American region.
Scope of the Report:
Important Points Covered in Deception Technology Market Report:
- Deception Technology market gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports.
- Deception Technology market forecasts for a minimum of five years of all the mentioned segments.
- Deception Technology market shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities.
- Share constraints for the new entrants in Deception Technology market
- Include manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis.
This report covers the following questions:
- What are the difficulties to showcase development?
- What will the market estimate be in 2024 and what will the improvement rate be?
- Who are the major key venders in this market space?
- What are the drivers and opportunities of Deception Technology market?
Deception Technology Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Number of Zero-Day and Targeted APT’s
4.3.2 Need of Effective Solutions for Early Detection of Attackers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Usage of Legacy Honeypots
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Enterprise Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprise
5.2.2 Large Enterprise
5.3 By Service
5.3.1 Managed Service
5.3.2 Professional Service
5.4 By Deception Stack
5.4.1 Data Security
5.4.2 Application Security
5.4.3 Endpoint Security
5.4.4 Network Security
5.5 By End User
5.5.1 Government
5.5.2 Medical
5.5.3 Commercial
5.5.4 Defense
5.5.5 Telecommunication
5.5.6 Other End Users
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Illusive Networks Ltd.
6.1.2 TrapX Security Inc.
6.1.3 Smokescreen Technologies
6.1.4 Attivo Networks Inc.
6.1.5 Rapid7 LLC
6.1.6 Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
6.1.7 GuardiCore Ltd.
6.1.8 Acalvio Technologies Inc.
6.1.9 CounterCraft SL
6.1.10 CyberTrap Software GmbH
6.1.11 Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.
6.1.12 LogRhythm Inc.
6.1.13 WatchGuard Technologies Inc
6.1.14 NTT Security Limited
6.1.15 Symantec Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
