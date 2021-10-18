Detergents Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate till 2024

The “Detergents Market” Report 2019-2024 has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. Detergents Market reports offers detailed assessment of the Detergents including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, market landscape, opportunities and competitor strategies.

Market Overview:

The market for detergents is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The detergents market is driven by the increased availability of shale gas reserves for the production of synthetic detergents. Detergents are surfactants or a mixture of surfactants, which exhibit high-quality cleansing properties in diluted solutions. Alkyl benzene sulfonates and its compounds are the main ingredients in detergent manufacturing.

– Stringent environmental regulations and high raw material prices for production of bio-based detergents is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Growth of the oleochemicals market as an advantage for bio-based detergents is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

3M Company

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DowDuPont

EUD Group AS

Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co. Ltd

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Kao Corporation

Nice Group

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Sigma

Aldrich Co. LLC

Stepan Company

– Cationic detergents contain a long-chain cation that is responsible for their surface-active properties. Marketed in powder form, paste, or in aqueous solution, they possess important wetting, foaming, and emulsifying properties. However, they are not good detergents.

– Cationic-active agents are used as emulsifying agents for asphalt in the surfacing of roads. These emulsions are expected to “break” soon after being applied. They may also deposit an adhering coat of asphalt on the surface of the stone aggregate. These agents absorb strongly on minerals, particularly on silicates, and therefore, make a strong bond between the asphalt and aggregate.

– Cationic detergents tend to possess germicidal properties. Hence, they are often used in cleaning and disinfecting applications. Examples of cationic detergents are CTAB (hexadecyltrimethyl ammonium bromide) and TTAB (Trimethyltetradecyl ammonium bromide).

– North America is the leading consumer of cationic detergents. Owing to the increasing awareness regarding environmental benefits associated with bio-detergents in North America, consumers in the region tend to prefer eco-friendly alternatives of synthetic detergents. These cationic detergents are also widely used in the medical industry, in the region.

– Moreover, stringent environmental regulations in these regions have led to an increase in demand for cationic surfactants.

– The demand for cationic surfactants in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to witness strong growth, over the forecast period. Several factors, such as the growth in industrial advancements in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, are expected to drive the cationic detergents market in the Asia-Pacific region. China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region – China is the major consumer of detergents in the world, primarily driven by rising hygiene awareness in the country.

– The increasing purchasing power among Chinese consumers and improving quality of life has resulted in the consumer’s higher requirement of household hygiene, and thereby driving the detergents market in China.

– Furthermore, rapid industrial expansion in the country is leading to the rapid development of synthetic detergents, including laundry detergents and household cleaning detergents.

