Diet Water Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2026

Regular water contains zero grams of fat and zero calories. However, diet water can help obese people reduce the fat content present in their body, as it contains specialized peptide bonds that after consumption enters the bloodstream and burns the fat cells.

The major factors that drive the market growth are rise in the number of obese population globally and increase in health consciousness. Surge in demand for products that helps reduce fats in obese people to prevent chronic diseases further boosts the market growth. In addition, increase in middle class population, rise in disposable income, attractive packaging of diet water, and increase in marketing activities to promote the product sales are expected to supplement the demand for diet water.

However, high cost of diet water hampers the market growth. Untapped market in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil is anticipated to open new opportunities for the market players.

Major Players:

The Coca Cola Company

Groupe Danone

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC

Nestle Waters

Sapporo

Skinny Water

PepsiCo Inc.

Propel Water

Diet Aqua

The global diet water market is segmented on the basis of packaging, distribution channels, and geography. Based on packaging, the market is classified into polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, glass bottles, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, super/hypermarket, and others. The report analyzes the market trends in different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global diet water market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 20162023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates different packaging for diet water and its distribution channels. .

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

