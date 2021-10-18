Dietary Supplements (Vitamin, Herbal, Probiotic, Omega-3, Protein Supplements) Market In India 2018-2023

India Home Insecticides Market

Home insecticide products are widely gaining acceptance from people to keep homes and gardens insect-free and to ensure safe and healthy living environments. Insect repellent sprays, vaporizers, coils, mats, combustible papers, skin creams, gels and lotions are the different types of home insecticide products that are available in the Indian market.

India is a growing market for home insecticides products. Product innovation is a go-to-market strategy adopted by firms to increase market penetration in rural areas and consumption growth in the urban areas. Indian companies like Godrej Consumer Products and Jyothy Laboratories, among others have come up with a range of low priced products such as mosquito repellent cards priced at INR 1/card mainly to tap the rural consumers. The players are also heavily focusing on developing integrated marketing communications like television, newspapers, internet, and radio advertisements to increase sales.

The India home insecticides market is segmented by category into insecticide coils, electric insecticides, spray/aerosol insecticides, and other home insecticides products. Insecticide coil holds the largest share of the market. Godrej Consumer Products, with its two brands ‘Good Knight’ and ‘Hit’, is the largest player in the home insecticides segment and accounts for the major part of the total market share.

Key growth factors:

o Owing to globalization and greater purchasing power, consumers are willing to spend more on home insecticides. With an increase in discretionary income of consumers, they can now spend more on products that are beyond basic utilities which in turn is favouring the growth of the market in India.

o Organized retail improves accessibility and permits evaluation of large number of alternatives, as well as provides special offers and discounts. The emergence of organized retail is also playing a crucial role in increasing the availability of the home insecticide products across the country.

Threats and key players:

o Home Insecticide products may pose health threats due to prolonged exposure to the smell or harmful chemical emissions. The smoke and ash of insecticide products contain traces of heavy metals such as lead, chromium, tin and nickel which is harmful for human health.

o Godrej Consumer Products, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Jyothy Laboratories, Dabur India Ltd., and Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., are some of the major players operating in the Indian home insecticides market

