Electric Dryers Market Growth Analysis 2019

Global Electric Dryers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In order to prevent wear and tear, electric dryers use steam to get rid of wrinkles, and remove odor. Eco-monitors on the LCD screens tell users about the energy used and efficiency of the dryer. Some electric dryers are also equipped with self-cleaning abilities such that the dryer is cleaned with the condensed water. With the frequency of fires caused by electric dryers, it is essential for vendors to incorporate this technology which will prevent the accumulation of lint and lower energy consumption.

The analysts forecast the global electric dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the period 2018-2022.

One of the significant trends observed in the market is the introduction of innovative features in electric dryers, such as the use of smartphones to control appliances and wrinkle reduction technology. The use of smartphones will allow consumers to diagnose problems and communicate with the manufacturer conveniently through text alerts. The vendors will be investing in technology and innovation to come up with a mechanism within electric dryers that implements tumbling after a cycle to prevent clothes from wrinkling.

The market appears to be highly competitive, and few major players control the level of competition. The businesses will invest in innovation of technology and products to provide unique features, quality, and price to maintain themselves in the market. Also, increasing collaborations between players and the adoption of marketing techniques to distinguish their product and service offerings will be a few practices used by businesses to survive in the market during the forecast period.

The Electric Dryers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Dryers.

A Global Electric Dryers Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Electric Dryers Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Electrolux

GE

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool

ArÃ§elik

Asko

Crosslee

Gorenje

Haier¸ Hoovers

Kenmore Appliances

Midea

Miele¸ Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Smeg

Electric Dryers Breakdown Data by Type

Vented electric dryers

Ventless/condenser dryers

Electric Dryers Breakdown Data by Application

Speciality retailers

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores

Others (discount stores, general merchandisers, and online)

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

