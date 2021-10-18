Emotion Detection & Recognition Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Affectiva, Apple, Tobii AB, Noldus, Sightcorp, Realeyes, nViso, Kairos, Eyeris

Global Emotion Detection & Recognition Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Emotion recognition is the process of identifying human emotion, most typically from facial expressions as well as from verbal expressions.

This report studies the Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Affectiva, Apple, Tobii AB, Noldus, Sightcorp, Realeyes, nViso, Kairos, Eyeris

The increasing demand for wearable devices and increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) are the major determinants of the growth of the global EDR solutions market. Countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which have a massive population, are putting extra efforts to implement EDR technology to meet the growing expectations.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Entertainment

Transportation

Table of Content:

1 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Affectiva

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Affectiva Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Tobii AB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Tobii AB Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Noldus

3 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) by Countries

10 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Emotion Detection & Recognition (EDR) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

