Encryption Key Management Market to Witness Growth Acceleration till 2023- Ciphercloud, Gemalto, Google, IBM, Thales E-Security, Box, Egnyte, Keynexus, Sepior, Unbound Tech, Amazon

Enterprise key management is a tool which provides specific keys for the encrypted data. Enterprise key management can be done either on premise or on a cloud. Enterprise key management maintains a cloud over which it stores the encrypted data and provides keys for accessing the data on the network or database. The keys, provided by enterprise key management system, are created and managed by hardware cryptographic modules. The enterprise key management system keeps the data secure and confidential, and accessible to the authorized organisations or users only. Data encryption can be done at multiple levels: database field, file, application, as well as full disk. Multiple levels of encryption can be used to protect mission-critical or compliance-protected data; this essentially is the philosophy of defense in depth. Protecting the encryption keys is as crucial as the data they protect.

Encryption key management is administering the full lifecycle of cryptographic keys. The lifecycle includes generating, using, storing, archiving, and deleting of keys. Managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as the increasing need of managing high-profile data and segregating it according to the rules and policy of the industries is very much essential in a secure way, which therefore have enhanced the demand for enterprise security. According to the report, 43% of cyber security breaches were caused by internal activities or an organization. Enterprise key management, transmission and storage is a very complex process and hence lacks knowledge and labour which acts as a restraint for the same.

Ciphercloud, Gemalto, Google, IBM, Thales E-Security, Box, Egnyte, Keynexus, Sepior, Unbound Tech, Amazon

