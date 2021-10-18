Enterprise Asset Management Space Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2023- Assetworks LLC, CGI Group, Fujitsu Ltd., Genesis Technology Solutions, IBM, IFS AB, Infor, Invensys, Mainsaver, Oracle

Enterprise Asset Management Space (EAM) is known as the process of managing the lifecycle of physical assets for maximising their usability along with management cost reductions, quality and efficiency improvement. The EAM software is primarily used by the enterprises across different industry verticals which are heavily dependent on the complex and expensive physical assets, such as plants, heavy equipment, and vehicles. Key end-users include industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, energy & utility, mining, and others. This software is offered with the deployment options such as on-premise and cloud-based.

Optimal lifecycle management solution that manages the assets of a company is termed as Enterprise Asset Management (EAM). Furthermore, the subjects covered by EAM consists of operations, design, and decommissioning of manufacturing plant amongst others. Switching to an enterprise asset management system helps enterprises reduce their maintenance costs. Besides this, emergence of EAM has lowered the production costs, labor costs, boosted maintenance productivity and reduced equipment breakdowns. In simple terms, EAM solutions help business owners or enterprises with uptime, inventory maintenance as well as strategic planning. Moreover, the solution offers maximum visibility and control over important assets that affect business performance, compliance as well as risk.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Assetworks LLC, CGI Group, Fujitsu Ltd., Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc., IBM Corporation, IFS AB, Infor Inc., Invensys Ltd., Mainsaver, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Real Asset Management, SAP SE, Schneider Electric and Ultimo Software Solutions

Enterprise Asset Management Space Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

