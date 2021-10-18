Enterprise Performance Management Market Future Trends and Strategy Analysis by Key Vendors- Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A. , Host Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), Workiva
Enterprise performance management (EPM) is the process of monitoring performance across the enterprise with the goal of improving business performance. An EPM software integrates and analyzes data from various sources, which include front office and back office applications, data warehouses, and external data sources. Advanced EPM systems support many performance methodologies and features such as the balanced scorecard, dashboards, and user-friendly handles to track the data of performance-related processes across all the department, including finance, sales, human resources, marketing, and others. EPM includes management processes such as budgeting, planning, forecasting, modeling, consolidating results & closing books on periodic basis, reporting results to internal & external stakeholders, and analyzing performance based on plan, divisions, or products. EPM software aids to drive accountability across the enterprise by aligning financial, strategic, and operational goals, extending budgeting participants and permitting managers with additional timely information. Other indicators that are used as a measure in EPM software are return on investment (ROI), revenue costs, overhead costs, and operational costs.
The global enterprise performance management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, increased focus on core business & improve scalability, and rise in need to improve business performance. In addition, the ability to spend more time analyzing financial data instead of overseeing a finance system drives the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of planning accuracy & outcome predictability fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud-based EPM software is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years for the market growth across the globe. However, implementation risks and shifting of workload from on premise to cloud restrain the market growth
The global enterprise performance management market is segmented based on component, deployment, function, industry vertical, and geography. By component, the market is divided into software and services. Depending on deployment, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of function, it is fragmented into finance, human resource (HR), supply chain, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players operating in the enterprise performance management market are Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A., Host Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), Workiva, and Epicor Software Corporation.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Software
Services
BY DEPLOYMENT
On-premise
Cloud
BY FUNCTION
Finance
HR
Supply Chain
Others
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Adaptive Insights Inc.
Anaplan, Inc.
BOARD International S.A.
Host Analytics Inc.
IBM Corporation
Infor Inc.
Oracle
SAP SE
CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV)
Workiva
