EPO Biomarkers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

— Erythropoietin (EPO) is a hormone that is produced from the kidney inside the human body. EPO biomarkers are used to increase the growth of red blood cells in the body by stimulating the bone marrow.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global EPO biomarkers market include increasing sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits has increased the prevalence of cancers and chronic kidney diseases in the emerged economies. Moreover, the increasing incidence of end-stage renal disorders and hematological diseases is further increasing the demand for EPO biomarkers.

In 2018, the global EPO Biomarkers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global EPO Biomarkers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EPO Biomarkers development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pfizer

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

LG Life Sciences India

Amgen

Roche

Agilent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Erythropoietin alfa

Erythropoietin beta

Erythropoietin zeta

Erythropoietin theta

Recombinant human erythropoietin

Darbepoietin alfa

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory care and surgical centers

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global EPO Biomarkers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the EPO Biomarkers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

