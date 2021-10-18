Extensive Study on Agrochemicals Market: Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022 | Agrium, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cheminova

The major factors that drive the agrochemicals market include the growth in demand for food, soil degradation, and increased adoption of bio-agrochemicals. Rapid increase in population results in rise in demand for food on a global basis, thus surged the use of agrochemicals to enhance the crop productivity. However, the presence of eco-friendly alternatives and increase in environmental concerns could hamper the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, significant growth opportunities are available in the market for the development of new and safe bio-based agrochemicals.

The global agrochemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers are further classified into synthetic fertilizers (nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and others) and biofertilizers. The pesticides segment is further sub-segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players covered in this study:



Agrium Inc.

American Vanguard Corporation.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cheminova

Chemtura Agrosolutions

Dow Agrosciences LLC

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

FMC Corporation

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO)

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

K+S AG

Nufarm Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Syngenta AG

The Mosaic Co.

Yara International ASA.

