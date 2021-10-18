File Integrity Monitoring Market Share 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Revenue, Trends, Organizations Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2024

The Global File Integrity Monitoring Market report covers total market for File Integrity Monitoring has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global File Integrity Monitoring market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The File Integrity Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The file intrusion detection monitoring has been gaining traction because of the reduction in the detection of intrusion in the network and its capability to successfully comply with numerous regulations. The solutions are also finding usage across various industry verticals and has immense scope particularly in regions where businesses are transforming to cloud environments.

Time for the Detection of threat

On an average, the detection of threat takes more than 146 days and more than 63% of the breaches are because of credentials being compromised. This delayed detection costs organizations USD 3.8 million on an average and has the potential to cost more than USD 500 billion to the entire global community. Small businesses generally presume that these statistics do not apply to their firm as they believe their organization might not have enough for these attackers to steal but the reality is that the attackers do not discriminate on the basis of size of the firm, in fact small firms are more lucrative as they barely deploy threshold security measures and more than 44% of the attacks in every attack type target small businesses. In UK, small businesses invested GBP 2600 on an average to improve their firm’s cyber security in 2017 and more than 50% of the small businesses experienced cyber security breaches. File Integrity management (FIM) solution highlights and alerts as soon there is a change in these critical files and by whom including the admin which can accelerate the response time in case of any intrusion.

Asia Pacific region to provide immense opportunity

The small and medium sized businesses are transforming to hybrid cloud environment from legacy on-premise environment. This has been triggered by numerous factors as the hybrid cloud environment provides scalability and the security concerns related to them are also being considered and being catered to, making them much secure and easy to adopt. The changing cyber security compliance regulations in the region is also one of the factors that could promote the adoption of file integrity monitoring (FIM) solutions. As the FIM solutions enable the enterprises to comply with the cyber security regulations and also provide the data generated in the auditable format, it can find immense opportunity in the region.

Major Players: ALIENVAULT, INC., QUALYS, INC., TRIPWIRE, INC., CIMCOR, INC., SOLARWINDS WORLDWIDE, LLC., LOGRHYTHM, INC., NEW NET TECHNOLOGIES LLC., MCAFEE, LLC, TREND MICRO INC. (OSSEC), TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS, INC., IONX SOLUTIONS LLP, SPLUNK INC., and SOFTWARE DIVERSIFIED SERVICES (SDS), amongst others.

Key Developments in File Integrity Monitoring Market

• January 2018: Cimcor, Inc. partnered with Security Meter Pvt. Ltd., in Egypt to expand file integrity monitoring solution in the North African and Middle East markets

• November 2017: Cimcor, Inc., partnered with Paxocom Systems to provide file integrity monitoring solutions in the African market.

• September 2017: New Net Technologies LLC. Partnered with Excelerate Systems to expand its footprints in Latin America

File Integrity Monitoring Market Forecast 2019-2024

The File Integrity Monitoring industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of File Integrity Monitoring production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

