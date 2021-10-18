Foam Blowing Agents Market Expected to Reach $963 Million, Globally, by 2022

Foam Blowing Agents Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $963 million by 2022 from $684 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 5.21% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, polyurethane accounted for approximately half of the total share in terms of volume.



Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1850

Increase in demand for polyurethane foams,better insulating performance of foams, and technological advancements are the major factors fueling the growth of the global foam blowing agents market. The rise in construction has propelled the demand for polyurethane foams with usage in insulating rooftops and buildings. In addition, the demand for high-efficiency polymeric foams in the construction sector is expected to augment the demand for foam blowing agents. The demand for polystyrene is expected to grow significantly, owing to applications in packaging and electronics. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to remain the dominant region in the world, followed by North America and Europe.

Strict environmental regulations against the use of harmful F-based foaming agents have escalated the demand for cost-effective, energy efficient, and eco-friendly foaming agents. In 2015, hydrocarbons witnessed the maximum demand in the market, owing to their applications in refrigeration, wall sheathing, and roofing followed by hydrofluorocarbons.

Make an Enquiry for some Discount Offer @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1850

Foam Blowing Agents Market Key Findings:

In 2015, hydrocarbons occupied approximately two-fifths of the total share in terms of revenue.

The hydrocarbons segment in the foam blowing agent market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.37% in terms of revenue from 2016-2022.

The hydrofluorocarbons segment in the foam blowing agent market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.24% in terms of volume from 2016-2022.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region for the polyurethane segment in the foam blowing agent market.

North America accounted for approximately one-fourth share by revenue in 2015.

Investment by multinational companies and low developmental costs in China and India has fostered the market growth of foam blowing agents. In addition, China has the largest market for foam blowing agents in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India due to the increase in demand for polyurethane foams in the construction and automotive industries.

Prominent market players in this market include Arkema S.A. (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.), Haltermann GmbH(Germany), Harp International Ltd. (UK), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sinochem Group (China), Solvay S.A. (Germany, and ZEON Corporation.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/foam-blowing-agents-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975