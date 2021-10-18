Fruit Concentrates Market, Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Market Definition:

Fruit concentrates are produced via the removal of a definite proportion of the natural water content found in fruits. Fruit concentrates generally retain the natural sugar and calorie content but lose volume, fiber, and the vitamin C. As conferred in the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global fruit concentrates market is assessed to flourish at a significant rate during the forecast period. This rapid market ascension can be ascribed to several viable factors. Some of these factors include the rising demand for healthy food products and the increasing concerns and awareness towards food safety.

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Other factors acting as market drivers include the mounting demand for fruit concentrates in end-use industries due to their cost-effectiveness as compared to freshly squeezed fruit juices and the convenience of packaging and transportation of fruit concentrates. Further, the mushrooming popularity of non-alcoholic drinks and fruit-based products owing to their taste and nutritional benefits are also causative of the burgeoning of the global fruit concentrates market through the forecast period.

Moreover, the demand and consumption of fruit concentrates is rapidly augmenting in the soft drink industry. This upscaling demand can be accredited to the rising development and availability of fruit-flavored drinks in the market. Additionally, fruit concentrates also have a broad scope of application as sugar or natural sweeteners in food products. These food products include breakfast cereals, confectioneries, as well as, baked goods, which are contributing to the exponential growth witnessed by the global fruit concentrates market in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

Some of the noteworthy market vendors present in the global fruit concentrates market include Agrana Beteiligungs AG (Austria), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada), Döhler Group (Germany), China Haisheng Fresh Fruit Juice Co., Ltd (Hong Kong), Kerr Concentrates, Inc. (US), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), and Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany).

Industry Update:

May 2019: Coca-Cola is introducing two dozen fruit-based offerings which are formulated for bubbler dispensers. Owing to the emergence of non-alcoholic millennials in the market, these bubbler beverages are increasingly appealing to them. Some of the flavors of the drinks include spicy watermelon lemonade, lavender mint lemonade, strawberry guava lemonade, and pomegranate limeade.

Market Segmentation:

The global Fruit Concentrates Market, in the latest MRFR report, has been analyzed for the segments based on form, application, fruit type, and region. On the basis of form, the global fruit concentrates market is segmented into powder and liquid. Based on fruit type, the fruit concentrates market is segmented into berries, stone fruits, citrus fruits, tropical fruits, and pome fruits. On the basis of application, the fruit concentrates market is segmented into bakery, beverages, confectionary, and dairy.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The global fruit concentrates market is regionally segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. North America is further studied for the segments of the US, Mexico, and Canada. Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is studied for the country-specific segments of India, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World segment encompasses the sub-segments of South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Globally, North America is estimated to spearhead the fruit concentrates market during the assessment period. Such market domination can be accredited to the mounting demand for functional food by health-conscious consumers, coupled with the proliferating health-consciousness towards dietary choices. The rising popularity of ‘on-the-go’ health drinks and busy lifestyles, in addition to larger disposable incomes, are fueling market growth for fruit concentrates in the region.

Asia Pacific is assessed to grow at the fastest rate for fruit concentrates during the forecast timeline. Factors responsible for such market ascension include the changing dietary patterns and food habits and lifestyle choices of the consumers residing in the region. Further, rising per capita income has enabled these consumers to incline towards healthier alternatives for their food. Increasing spending power and rising health concerns among consumers in Asia Pacific are observed to drive the fruit concentrates market to a great extent.