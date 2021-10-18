Global Food Waste Management Market Forecast to 2027 Published by Leading Research Firm : Biffa Group Limited,Clean Harbors, Inc.,Covanta Holding Corporation,REMONDIS SE & Co. KG,Republic Services

New Intelligence Report on “Food Waste Management Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

The food waste management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for organic waste for use in the production of fertilizers and animal feed. Significant rise in global food waste coupled with the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions further drives the growth of the food waste management market. However, management practices like combustion and incineration adversely affect the environment. This factor negatively impacts the food waste management market. Nonetheless, emerging technologies for waste disposal and need for alternate energy source play major opportunities for the food waste management market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key food waste management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Download PDF Sample @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004459/

Top Companies

Biffa Group Limited

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

Republic Services, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement

Waste Connections

Waste Management, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food waste management market is segmented on the basis of process, application, method, waste type, and end-user.

Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, incineration & combustion, and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as animal feed, fertilizers, bio-fuel, and power generation.

On the basis of the method, is classified as prevention, recovery, recycling, and others.

By waste type, the market is segmented as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, non-veg food, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

On the basis of end-user is segmented as primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, and municipalities & households.

Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004459/

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food waste management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely;

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The report analyzes factors affecting food waste management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food waste management market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key food waste management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Get Discount Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004459/

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]