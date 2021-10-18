Global Omega-3 Market Expected to Reach $16.03 Billion and Growing At a CAGR of 7.57% Between 2016- 2023
This report studies the Omega-3 market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Omega-3 market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Omega-3 market include
DSM
BASF
EPAX
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
Marine Ingredients
GC Rieber
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
OLVEA Fish Oils
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
KD Pharma
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Maruha Nichiro Foods
Solutex
Bioprocess Algae
The global Omega-3 market is valued at 9618.22 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 16034.84 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2016 and 2023.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Omega-3 in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
South America
On the basis of product, the Omega-3 market is primarily split into
Marine Omega-3
Algae Omega-3
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Omega-3 Market Overview
2 Global Omega-3 Market Competition by Manufacturers/Brand
3 Global Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD) by Regions (2012-2017)
4 Global Omega-3 Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Types
5 Global Omega-3 Market Analysis by Applications
6 Global Omega-3 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
6.1 DSM
6.1.1 Company Profile
6.1.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.1.3 DSM Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.1.4 Contact Information
6.2 BASF
6.2.1 Company Profile
6.2.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.2.3 BASF Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.2.4 Contact Information
6.3 Epax
6.3.1 Company Profile
6.3.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.3.3 EPAX Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.3.4 Contact Information
6.4 Golden Omega
6.4.1 Company Profile
6.4.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.4.3 Golden Omega Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.4.4 Contact Information
6.5 TASA
6.5.1 Company Profile
6.5.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.5.3 TASA Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.5.4 Contact Information
6.6 Omega Protein
6.6.1 Company Profile
6.6.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.6.3 Omega Protein Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.6.4 Contact Information
6.7 Croda
6.7.1 Company Profile
6.7.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.7.3 Croda Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
6.7.4 Contact Information
6.8 Marine Ingredients
6.8.1 Company Profile
6.8.2 Omega-3 Product Description
6.8.3 Marine Ingredients Omega-3 Sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Kg) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
..…..Continued
