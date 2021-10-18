Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 122 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives is adhesive which forms a bond when pressure is applied to marry the adhesive with the adherend. No solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive. It is used in pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, glue dots, note pads, automobile trim, and a wide variety of other products.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is leading the pressure sensitive adhesives market, followed by North America and Europe. Rapid industrialization and rise in infrastructural developments are factors contributing to the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region

This report researches the worldwide Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

Ashland

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

3M

DOW Corning

Arkema Group

Sika AG

Scapa Group

Additional Companies

tesa SE

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type

By Chemistry

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

EVA

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Radiation

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Electronics, Electrical and Telecommunication

Automotive and Transportation

Medical and Healthcare

Building and Construction

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Pressure Sensitive Adhesives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

