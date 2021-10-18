Government Cloud Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

The “Government Cloud Market” Report 2019-2024 has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. Government Cloud Market reports offers detailed assessment of the Government Cloud including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, market landscape, opportunities and competitor strategies.

The global government cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Pentagon alone is expected to spend USD 2 billion on cloud in the coming year.

– Government data generation is on the rise due to growing census data (ever-increasing population), new policies/initiatives introduction, partnerships with other regions, and GDP increase due to new enterprises mushrooming up. Legacy systems consisting of physical hardware are not efficient and might run out of space. Hence government cloud is a mandatory

– In 2009, the United States launched the data.gov portal. Since then there has been a rapid increase in the systematic opening of government data around the world. Cloud is responsible for transparency of government data, which promotes government’s accountability and reduces corruption. It also helps in empowering citizens and helps to solve complex public problems bringing a wider range of expertise and knowledge to bear on public problems.

– Skills gap is the major challenge faced by cloud computing companies. As per IBM, shortage of skills in cloud technologies is one of their topmost prediction in 2018. OpRamp’s Cloud Skills Survey also says that most of the enterprises are planning to go for a hybrid model where they will shift certain specialized workloads to Managed Service Providers and also re-skill internal team. Government Cloud Market Covers the Following Manufacturers:

– Cloud is a reliable option when it comes to storage of government data. That is because government budgets are limited and on-premise solutions are becoming costlier with increasing volume of data.

– Central and state governments have large amounts of data in the form of user records, public policies and schemes. Thus it becomes critically important that the government has a strong and robust storage option so that it delivers all the services on demand.

– Companies like Pure Storage offers all-inclusive software-based encryption, snaps, replication and cloning to ensure data integrity. That cloud database is then managed by Rubrik. Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth – Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies.

– The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.

– The governments in Australia and Singapore see cloud services as an opportunity to improve government service delivery outcomes by eliminating redundancy, increasing agility and providing information and communication technology (ICT) services at a cheaper cost.

