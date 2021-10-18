Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Graphite Electrode Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Graphite electrode is used in industrial applications to offer good electrical conductivity and to sustain a high level of dissipated heat. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and steel refinement and to make non-ferrous metals through the smelting process.

The analysts forecast the global graphite electrode market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global graphite electrode market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Graphite Electrode Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• SGL Carbon SE

• Graphite India

• Showa Denko Carbon

• Nippon Carbon

• GrafTech

Market driver

• Increased demand for high-quality steel

Market challenge

• Capital intensive market

Market trend

• Increased demand for UHP graphite electrode

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Segmentation by product type

• Comparison by product type

• UHP graphite electrode – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• HP graphite electrode – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• RP graphite electrode – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing preference for EAF

• Increasing demand for UHP graphite electrode

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• GrafTech International

• Graphite India

• HEG

• Nippon Carbon

• SHOWA DENKO

Continued…..

