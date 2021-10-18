Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Growth is Projected by 2022 | Profiling Global Players Cerner Corporation, Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $5,213 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the period 2016 – 2022. The software segment accounted for two-thirds share of the global market in 2015, owing to increase in adoption of software by healthcare payers to manage the aggrandized claims-related data and surge in the number of claims applications & insurance coverage requests.

The web-based claims management systems segment accounted for two-thirds share of the global market in 2015, owing to the ease of accessibility offered by these systems. However, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to grow rapidly by 2022, owing to the associated benefits of these systems such as secure data management, remote accessibility to data, and reduced costs of operations.

In 2015, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market, owing to heavy expenditure to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the region, develop healthcare system, and increase insurance coverage in North American countries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to the latent opportunities available for players offering healthcare claims management solutions. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is supplemented by proactive government initiatives to increase health insurance coverage, surge in geriatric population, and high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The healthcare claims management solutions market in Asia is in its nascent stage; thus, is expected to offer new opportunities to market players in the near future.

Key Findings of the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market

In 2015, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global market.

The web-based deployment segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market, accounting for more than two-third shares in 2015.

The cloud-based deployment segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

North America market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2022.

The major companies profiled in the report include Cerner Corporation, Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Accenture plc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Genpact Limited.

