Image Intensifier Tube Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers And Trends By Forecast To 2022

Global Image Intensifier Tube Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during 2018 to 2023 and reach a valuation of USD 1,213.40 Mn.

Image Intensifier Tube Global Market finds tremendous application in visual imaging devices, especially night vision devices. Its demand is currently concentrated in the military sector; however, industries such as healthcare, biotech and electronics are viewed as new growth avenues for market players.

Image intensifier tubes are an important component of night vision devices. These devices are a common military equipment. The growing military expenditure in various parts of the world is auguring well for the global image intensifier tube market. In 2017, the global military expenditure reached $ 1,739 Bn noted Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Global Image Intensifier Tube Market, By Region, 2019

In terms of value, North America accounts for a sizable share of the global image intensifier tube market. The region held 67.32% share of the global market in 2018, with a valuation of USD 558.26 Mn. The region is likely to retain it top spot over 2023, reflecting a healthy growth rate. Factors such as high military spending, favourably government policies, and presence of leading market players are supporting the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are technological advanced and thereby allow a faster adoption of such products. Demand for images intensifier tube is also high in the region owing to the presence of a massive market for military grade night vision devices in the U.S. The US Department of Defense is one the leading procurers of night vision devices in the world.

Companies Covered

Bel optronic Devices Limited, Aselsan SA, Photek Limited., Harder Digital GmbH, JSC Katod, Harrise Corporation, NewCon International Limited, Thales, Photonis Technologies and L-3 technologies Inc.

The image intensifier tube market is highly competitive with players operating on global, region and domestic level. Government policies, industry developments and alternatives to the product are some of factors players must remain mindful of. Prominent growth strategies include geographical expansion and product innovation. Develop for new technologies and staying abreast of emerging technologies is extremely crucial for maintain a competitive edge.

The report covers the development strategies adopted by the companies between 2015 to 2018.

Key Development

In October 2017, Harris Corporation introduce 3rd generation night Vision Weapon Sight for military purpose. It includes the latest high-performance Harris Gen 3-night vision image intensification.

Photek recently achieved certification to ISO 14001:2015 for its UK operations and scope.

In June 2018, Photonics launched two high resolution 2 and 4mpx EBCMOS to its current portfolio.

Market Segmentation

By Generation – Generation I, Generation II, and Generation III.

By Phosphor Type – White Phosphor and Green Phosphor.

By End User – Military, Healthcare and Biotech, Electronics and Semiconductors and Others.

Generation Analysis

The generation II segment stood was valued at USD 486.40 Mn in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.35% between 2018 and 2023. This is primarily owing to the strong demand for second-generation image intensifier tube. Most of the current night vision devices have second-generation image intensifier tube. However, the arrival of third-generation intensifier tube is expected to hinder the segment’s growth in foreseeable future.

Phosphor Type Analysis

In 2018, the green phosphor segment command 64.63% share of the market and was valued at USD 535.92 Mn. During the assessment period, the segment is likely to post a CAGR of 7.74%. Right from the early days, green phosphorus has been the standard colour for the screens in night vision devices.

End User Analysis

In 2018, the military segment held 71.74% share of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Military uses of image intensifier tubes includes night vision devices. Image intensifier tubes are used in night vision goggles, night vision scopes, vehicle mounted night vision systems, among others.

