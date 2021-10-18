India Desktop Virtualization Market Share 2019 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2024

The Global India Desktop Virtualization Market report covers total market for India Desktop Virtualization has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Get a Sample Copy of this report @:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12345982

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global India Desktop Virtualization market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of India Desktop Virtualization include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the India Desktop Virtualization include

Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Wipro Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Ncomputing Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12345982

Owing to the technological advancements that support newer work lifestyles, the face of business has changed dramatically.

India is leading the global market, with an increase in the rate of adoption for desktop virtualization with financial services, IT-enabled services, and retail sectors. These sectors are driving the demand for VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) in India. In these sectors, data storage, management, and data security are of the utmost importance. VDI plays a prominent role in managing data efficiently and providing flexibility. Desktop virtualization can be treated as a push to change, with the rising trend of the remote workforce. The percentage of employees telecommunicating from different locations has been on the rise, with the introduction of several innovative solutions, being offered by market leaders, like Dell Inc. The advantage of enabling teleworking and remote location of staff, without compromising on safety and security of tools, and applications being used, has given rise to an increased work productivity, which is one of the major priorities for all end-user industries.

The fast-changing business environment is the key reason behind the growing demand for desktop virtualization technology. A greater level of accessibility to data, applications, and desktops, without compromising on control and security, is needed to optimize, support growth, and attract top talents. Desktop virtualization is also expected to unlock the benefits of consumerization, reduce operational costs, and improve safety in the today’s dynamic computing environment. Further, businesses can take the advantage of BYOD initiatives, work shifting, and executive mobility, through the adoption of desktop virtualization.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing is driving the Market

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations, to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure that can enable the rapid delivery of computing resources, as a virtual utility in dynamically scalable. The easy implementation, accessibility, and flexibility of cloud hosting, in addition to its fast and accurate retrieval of applications and data with reduced downtime, are driving the rate of adoption of cloud computing by organizations. It has been identified that the companies that started using cloud services have witnessed an increase in the efficiency by 18.8%, and a reduction of their IT expenditure by nearly 15%. The higher cloud adoption rate and enterprises’ inclination, toward deploying desktops on cloud, are driving the adoption of desktop virtualization in India.

On-premise segment holds the Largest Market Share

In the initial stages of adoption, organizations deploying desktop virtualization solutions were skeptical of the security and control of these systems. With on-premise providing a significant control and security over a cloud, this deployment model has seen rapid adoption over the last few years. Although on-premise segment, currently, dominates the Indian desktop virtualization market, the growing rate of adoption of cloud services and the demand from small- and medium-sized businesses are expected to increase the adoption of cloud deployment model in India, during the forecast period.

Most organizations find it difficult to source licenses for cloud systems, as cloud-service providers offer service-level licenses, while the software and OS licenses are to be handled by the clients. Sourcing licenses for on-premise are comparatively simpler. Connectivity and customization advantages also support the on-premise model.

Accelerating Growth in Financial Services

Desktop virtualization is one of the vital IT strategies for financial services organizations of all sizes. These organizations can improve the time to market through desktop virtualization, as the technology enables the transition toward IT mobility. Indian organizations, offering financial services, operate across various time zones, globally, where a narrow downtime can cause a devastating business crisis. Clients of these organizations, who pay huge amounts for financial services, will not compromise on any services outrage. Hence, many of the financial services organizations were not so keen on deploying desktop virtualization, due to high installation and maintenance costs, and complex infrastructure. However, recently, there has been a shift in trend as rapidly evolving technologies made virtual desktop infrastructure quite affordable. The latest desktop virtualization solutions offer great flexibility levels, which is vital for VDI deployments in the financial services sector. The increase in competition among vendors of cloud services has made it easier and cost-effective for the financial services organization to supply workloads to the cloud, support mergers and acquisitions, seasonal activities during tax reporting, temporary or long-term partnerships, etc.

The importance of desktop virtualization is rising, as more flexible and mobile workforces are increasing productivity, reputation, and customer satisfaction that are vital for financial services organizations.

Key Developments in the Market

• October 2017 – Dell introduced its new product in the Desktop Virtualization Solutions (VDI) category, which includes Wyse management suite software – Dell EMC XC Xpress. With this advancement, the company aims to make it easier for customers to deploy, configure, and manage the VDI environment.

• September 2017 – Huawei Technologies launched Cloud-Campus solutions, to help enterprises in constructing digital campus networks. This solution helped enterprises to minimize network management and Operations and Management (O&M) costs.

• June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition accelerated the digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure.

The major players include – MICROSOFT CORPORATION, DELL INC., WIPRO LIMITED, HEWLETT-PACKARD Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Wipro Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Ncomputing Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, SYMANTEC CORPORATION, CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, NCOMPUTING INC., AND HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• The rising rate of adoption of cloud computing driving the India desktop virtualization market

• Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• The end-user segment expected to dominate the market

• Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

• 3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Purchase this [email protected]:https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12345982

Price of India Desktop Virtualization Market Report (single User Licence): $ 3250

India Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast 2019-2024

The India Desktop Virtualization industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of India Desktop Virtualization production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Mr. Ajay More

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807

Email: [email protected]