Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market Size Witness A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During 2017-2025

Intraocular lens is a lens implanted in the eye of the patient to treat cataract and myopia. Intraocular lens is inserted into the eye of patient after removal of natural lens. Intraocular lens delivery system is a surgical device used for the implantation of deformable intraocular lens in the eye through a small incision made in ocular tissue. The intraocular lens provide the same light function as the natural crystalline lens. Intraocular ocular lens delivery system is a disposable device as these it is preferred to not to reuse these devices to prevent eye infection.

Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global intraocular lens delivery system market is expected to be driven by increasing cases of cataract surgery. According to National Eye Institute, 24.4 million American adults has cataract and prevalence is expected to double to more than 50 million by 2050. Ageing population is also expected to boost the growth in the intraocular lens delivery system market as older population is more vulnerable to cataract. Advancement in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing reimbursement for cataract surgery is also expected to fuel the growth in the intraocular lens delivery system market.

Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market: Segmentation

The global intraocular delivery system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

On the basis of Product Type, the global intraocular lens delivery system market can be segmented into:

Preloaded Intraocular Lens Delivery System

Manually Loaded Intraocular Lend Delivery System

On the basis of End User, the global intraocular lens delivery system market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market: Overview

The intraocular lens delivery system market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of cataract surgery cases due to rising geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of intraocular lens delivery system market as older people are more vulnerable to cataract. Betterment of insurance services to reimburse the cataract surgeries is also expected to drive the growth of intraocular lens delivery system market. Other factors that are driving the growth of intraocular lens system market includes, improving healthcare infrastructure, development of advanced delivery system and increasing focus on reducing the eye related problems. Preloaded intraocular lens delivery system market is dominating the global market as these devices save cost and time. As well as preloaded system keep the lens free of any human interference. Doctors are increasingly adopting the preloaded intraocular lens delivery system while performing cataract surgery. Increasing approval for the advanced intraocular lens delivery system is also expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global intraocular lens delivery system market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global intraocular lens delivery system market followed by Europe. Better reimbursement policies and advanced healthcare infrastructure are growth driving factors in the North America market. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for intraocular lens delivery system. As, this region has large pool of potential patient population and healthcare infrastructure is improving.

Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market: Key Players

Some of the participants in the global intraocular lens delivery system market include, AST Products, Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., O&O mdc Ltd., Alcon (A Novartis Company), Johnson & Johnson, Biotech Visioncare, IOLUTION, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and Lenstec, Inc. Most of the players in the market are focusing on the development of advanced preloaded intraocular lens delivery system.

