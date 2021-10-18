There is a gap between IoT devices, sensors, equipment, systems and the cloud which is filled by an IoT gateway. This gateway can be a hardware appliance or virtual. The gateway is not equipped with the sensors. The gateway software is installed on the device will collect the data from the sensor, pre-process that data, and then send the results to the data center.

The major drivers for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for application-specific microcontroller units (MCUs) and flexible System on Chip (SoC)-type designs, improved internet connectivity in technologically advancing countries, and increased IP address space and security solutions provided in IPv6.

One of the key restraining factors for the IoT node and gateway market is the privacy and security of data.