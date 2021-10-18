Lab-on-a-Chip Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2016-2022 by Top Key Players – Fluidigm Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, RainDance Technologies, Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Lab-on-a-Chip Market is accounted for $4.23 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $7.95 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers impacting the demand for the market include the development of personalized medicines and increasing number of applications in cancer research and biochips. Furthermore, easy accessibility of lab on chip technology with a reasonable price will fuel the market size globally. However, accessibility to alternative technologies is one of the major factors hampering the market growth.

By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to increasing number of aging population. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and European markets are anticipated to show highest growth rate over the forecast period. Emerging countries such as China and India are the fastest growing countries in lab on chip market due to huge R&D investments and increasing number of funds by government.

Major Key Players of the Lab-on-a-Chip Market are:

Fluidigm Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, RainDance Technologies, Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, IDEX Corporation and Danaher Corporation.

Major Types of Lab-on-a-Chip covered are:

-Reagents & Consumables

-Software & Services

-Instruments

Major Applications of Lab-on-a-Chip covered are:

-Drug discovery

-Genomics & Proteomics

-Diagnostics

-Others Applications

End Users Covered:

-Academic & Research Institutes

-Hospitals

-Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

-Diagnostic Labs

-Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Lab-on-a-Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Lab-on-a-Chip market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Lab-on-a-Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Lab-on-a-Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Lab-on-a-Chip industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

