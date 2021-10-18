Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Electric Shavers Market by 2020

Electric shaver is an electrical device, which is used for shaving purpose, for removal of unwanted hair from body with oscillating or rotating blades behind a metal guard. Electric shaver provides the most convenient means of shaving. Electric shavers generally come in foil shavers and rotary shaver. In foil electric shaver, two or more cutting blades arranged on top, which move back and forth in a vibrating mode under a foil with small holes that catch and cut the hairs. The other kind is the rotary shaver, which on its faceplate that has one or more round cutting heads with blades rotating under a grid with holes where the hair collected and cut off by the rotating cutting blades.

Electric shaver is use in removal of chest hair, abdominal hair, leg hair, head hair, underarm hair or any other bodily hair. An electric shaver is most commonly used by men to remove their facial hair and by women to remove the hair from leg and underarm body parts. Various electric shaver products includes razor, razor handles, razor blades, disposable razors, shaving accessories and others electric shaver products. Electric razors usually no longer need gel, shaving cream, soap and water for shaving purpose and helps to reduce the investment over such extra products for shaving. Electric shaver product use rechargeable batteries for cordless use which it more convenient to use.

In order to prevent from any kind of cuts, abrasions, and irritation form traditional shaving method, many individual prefer to use electronic shaving machine. Razor burn is an irritation of the skin caused by using a blunt blade; such problems get removed by using electric shaver products. Electric shavers provide closer shaves without skin irritations and they are more fun and convenient to use. Use of electric shaves is also very economically in long run. Electric shavers are used as grooming products among men. Shaving is the part of daily routine for many professionals, thus electric shavers help them to save their time and money as compared to traditional method of shaving. Growing fashion trends and desired to look better among men and women, the use of electric shavers is growing.

Increasing beauty consciousness among women and men is one of the main reasons, which lead to drive the electric shaver market in Asia Pacific region. Rising economy, increasing in disposable income level and large population in China and India offers huge market potential for the significant growth of electric shaver market in Asia Pacific region. Various product innovation related to style, long life, less maintenance cost and easy to handle are some of the key issue which further helps to boost the electric shaver market in North America and European region.

Some of the major companies operating in global electric shavers market are Conair Corporation, BaByliss, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke, Philips Electronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Gillette Company, Braun GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Remington Products Company, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Eltron Company, Wahl Clipper Corporation and Izumi Products Company.

