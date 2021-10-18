Logistics Business Analytics Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM, TCS, Wipro
This report studies the global Logistics Business Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Business Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Accenture
Cognizant
Genpact
IBM
TCS
HP
Tech Mahindra
Capgemini
Wipro
EXL
NTT DATA(Dell)
WNS Global
Minacs
Infosys
Mu Sigma
Aegis
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Application, Logistics Business Analytics can be split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Logistics Business Analytics
1.1 Logistics Business Analytics Market Overview
1.1.1 Logistics Business Analytics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Logistics Business Analytics Market by End Users/Application
1.3.1 BFSI
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Telecom
1.3.6 Others
2 Global Logistics Business Analytics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Logistics Business Analytics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Accenture
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Cognizant
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Genpact
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 IBM
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 TCS
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 HP
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Tech Mahindra
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Capgemini
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Wipro
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 EXL
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Logistics Business Analytics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 NTT DATA(Dell)
3.12 WNS Global
3.13 Minacs
3.14 Infosys
3.15 Mu Sigma
3.16 Aegis
4 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.2 Potential Application of Logistics Business Analytics in Future
4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of Logistics Business Analytics
5 United States Logistics Business Analytics Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Logistics Business Analytics Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Logistics Business Analytics Development Status and Outlook
8 China Logistics Business Analytics Development Status and Outlook
9 India Logistics Business Analytics Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Logistics Business Analytics Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)
11.3 The Market Drivers in Future
12 Logistics Business Analytics Market Dynamics
12.1 Logistics Business Analytics Market Opportunities
12.2 Logistics Business Analytics Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Logistics Business Analytics Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Logistics Business Analytics Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
