Maritime Surveillance Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
Maritime Surveillance is an integrated system that consists of one or multiple command & control centers, cameras, a set of sensor stations forming a hierarchical architecture and others. The sensor stations are deployed across the surveillance area and can be fixed or mobile stations.
An integrated Maritime Surveillance System is critical to enable a nation or a republic to provide local, regional and international Law Enforcement, Maritime Security, Border Security, Policing and Counter Trafficking operations.
This report focuses on the global Maritime Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Thales Group
Lockhood Martin
SAAB
Elbit Systems
Kongsberg
Indra Sistemas
Furuno
Bharat Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
National Coastal Surveillance
Regional Coastal Surveillance
Port Coastal Surveillance
Market segment by Application, split into
Naval
Coast Guard
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Maritime Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Maritime Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maritime Surveillance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 National Coastal Surveillance
1.4.3 Regional Coastal Surveillance
1.4.4 Port Coastal Surveillance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Naval
1.5.3 Coast Guard
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size
2.2 Maritime Surveillance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Maritime Surveillance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Maritime Surveillance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Maritime Surveillance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Northrop Grumman
12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.1.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.2 Raytheon
12.2.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.2.4 Raytheon Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.3 Thales Group
12.3.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.4 Lockhood Martin
12.4.1 Lockhood Martin Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.4.4 Lockhood Martin Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Lockhood Martin Recent Development
12.5 SAAB
12.5.1 SAAB Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.5.4 SAAB Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAAB Recent Development
12.6 Elbit Systems
12.6.1 Elbit Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.6.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
12.7 Kongsberg
12.7.1 Kongsberg Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.7.4 Kongsberg Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Kongsberg Recent Development
12.8 Indra Sistemas
12.8.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.8.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development
12.9 Furuno
12.9.1 Furuno Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.9.4 Furuno Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Furuno Recent Development
12.10 Bharat Electronics
12.10.1 Bharat Electronics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.10.4 Bharat Electronics Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Bharat Electronics Recent Development
Continuous…
