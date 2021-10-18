Medical Informatization Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Health informatics is about the Health informatics or Medical informatics or Healthcare information system/technology.
Due to the Health Informatization Development Plan, all hospitals are required to increase investment in building digitized hospitals.
This report focuses on the global Medical Informatization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Informatization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
NEC
Intel
HP
DHC Software
Kingdee
Neusoft
Wonders Information
YLZ
Yonyou
ZLSOFT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HIS
EMRS
PACS
RIS
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Informatization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Informatization development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Informatization are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Informatization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 HIS
1.4.3 EMRS
1.4.4 PACS
1.4.5 RIS
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Informatization Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.5.3 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Medical Informatization Market Size
2.2 Medical Informatization Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Informatization Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Medical Informatization Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Medical Informatization Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Medical Informatization Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Medical Informatization Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Medical Informatization Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Medical Informatization Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Medical Informatization Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Informatization Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Medical Informatization Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Medical Informatization Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 NEC
12.2.1 NEC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.2.4 NEC Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 NEC Recent Development
12.3 Intel
12.3.1 Intel Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.3.4 Intel Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Intel Recent Development
12.4 HP
12.4.1 HP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.4.4 HP Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 HP Recent Development
12.5 DHC Software
12.5.1 DHC Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.5.4 DHC Software Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 DHC Software Recent Development
12.6 Kingdee
12.6.1 Kingdee Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.6.4 Kingdee Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kingdee Recent Development
12.7 Neusoft
12.7.1 Neusoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.7.4 Neusoft Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Neusoft Recent Development
12.8 Wonders Information
12.8.1 Wonders Information Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.8.4 Wonders Information Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Wonders Information Recent Development
12.9 YLZ
12.9.1 YLZ Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.9.4 YLZ Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 YLZ Recent Development
12.10 Yonyou
12.10.1 Yonyou Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Medical Informatization Introduction
12.10.4 Yonyou Revenue in Medical Informatization Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Yonyou Recent Development
12.11 ZLSOFT
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
